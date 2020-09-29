Advertisement

Police searching for men that robbed Madison gas station at gunpoint

.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Madison’s west side Monday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, police were called just before 9 p.m. to the BP gas station on Schroeder Road for an armed robbery. A worker there told officers that two men entered the store and pulled out a “black semi auto handgun” before demanding money.

Both men ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police were able to get surveillance video from the store and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

