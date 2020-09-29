Potosi Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

POTOSI, Wis. (WMTV) - A staff member at the Potosi School District tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, but they do not typically have direct contact with students.

District Administrator Kurt Cohen explained the district is working with the Grant County Health Department to identify and notify anyone who may have come into close contact with the staff member so that they can quarantine.

The school is also being cleaned and disinfected to control the spread of COVID-19.

Cohen noted that if a student had close contact with the member, they will be notified by the health department. However, if a student did not have close contact with the staff member, they will not receive an additional letter.

