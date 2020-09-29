Advertisement

Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari

Lil Yachty performs during the 2019 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Lil Yachty performs during the 2019 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph on an Atlanta highway.

Troopers pulled over a white Ferrari with the 23-year-old rapper, whose name is Miles McCollum, behind the wheel on Sept. 21, State Patrol said.

An officer had followed the car after spotting it speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on the interstate near downtown, according to a State Patrol incident report obtained by news outlets.

McCollum was taken to the Atlanta City Jail and charged with reckless driving and speeding, according to the agency. He has since been released.

The recording artist totaled his red Ferrari in the same area in June after spinning out of control. Witnesses told investigators that the roads were wet and McCollum was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, news outlets reported.

The rapper addressed the recent speeding in a video on the app Tik Tok, saying in part: “Yeah. It happened. ... Slow down, kids.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police officer frees skunk with container stuck on head

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The black and white critter had gotten its head stuck in a container and couldn’t seem to get it off.

National

Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks' publication of secret American military documents a decade ago.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

National

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Massachusetts officer frees skunk from container

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Just a typical day on the job for this Tewksbury officer.

Latest News

National

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|

National Politics

Consumer confidence posts solid gain to 101.8 in September

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more quickly in September than most economists had expected, but it remains well below levels that preceded the pandemic.

National

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.

National

Target bringing back 2-day sales event

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Deal Days debuted in July 2019 as a “no membership required” summer sale.

National Politics

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BIESECKER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Barrett, 48, grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organization and as recently as 2017 she served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc., according to the nonprofit organization’s tax records and other documents reviewed by The Associated Press.