Advertisement

State trooper arrests man on alleged fourth OWI citation

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested a man Tuesday morning on his alleged fourth operating a motor vehicle while impaired citation.

According to a news release, the trooper stopped a driver for speeding around 12:25 a.m. on I-39/90 southbound near the 168 mile marker in Rock County.

The trooper said they noticed signs of impairment in the driver, 42-year-old Demone W. Shaw. The trooper arrested Shaw on his alleged fourth OWI citation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Tomah woman killed in Monroe Co. crash

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A rural Tomah woman was killed in a late Tuesday morning crash that left three other people fighting for their lives.

State

DHS receives grant to enhance public health strategies for Alzheimer’s disease

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state Department of Health Services was recognized Tuesday as one of 15 public health programs across the country to be awarded a grant from the CDC to enhance public health strategies for Alzheimers disease.

Local

Madison schools blocked from enforcing transgender guidance

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Dane Co. judge will block the Madison Metropolitan School District from enforcing policies that let students alter their gender identity without parental consent.

State

Residents may face higher property taxes after largest state reimbursement gap ever is reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Cities across the state are facing the largest gap on record in state reimbursements for costs that serve state facilities and some residents may face higher property taxes this year in exchange for the benefit of housing state properties.

Latest News

Consumer

BBB warns of package delivery scams that can result in identity theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Better Business Bureau is reporting an uptick on package delivery scams Tuesday, which could put people at risk to having their personal information taken.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports highest one-day COVID-19 death toll since May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Department of Health Services recorded more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday than it had in any single day since May.

Crime

Suspect arrested in Piggly Wiggly robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A suspect has been arrested in the armed robbery of a small town grocery store over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Kettle Moraine prison has highest number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard says the entire inmate population of nearly 1,110 is being quarantined.

Crime

Driver arrested in August hit-and-run that left two seriously injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 36-year-old Madison man has been arrested in connection with an August hit-and-run crash that left two people seriously injured.

Coronavirus

Alliant Energy testing center cuts hours as National Guard pulls out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. is changing the hours for its COVID-19 testing location at the Alliant Energy Center.