State trooper arrests man on alleged fourth OWI citation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested a man Tuesday morning on his alleged fourth operating a motor vehicle while impaired citation.

According to a news release, the trooper stopped a driver for speeding around 12:25 a.m. on I-39/90 southbound near the 168 mile marker in Rock County.

The trooper said they noticed signs of impairment in the driver, 42-year-old Demone W. Shaw. The trooper arrested Shaw on his alleged fourth OWI citation.

