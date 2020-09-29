Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Piggly Wiggly robbery

(Markesan Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITY OF MARKESAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in the armed robbery of a small town grocery store over the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Markesan Police Dept. Police Chief Will Pflum announced the arrest of an individual linked to the robbery of the Ted’s Piggly Wiggly on Sunday night. He did not release the name of the suspect, noting that formal charges have not been filed by the Green Lake Co. District Attorney.

Pflum went on to thank the community for all of the tips it received during the investigation, adding that they have “proven to be vital.”

According to the police department, the suspect went into the grocery store, at 450 N. Margaret Street, shortly before 9 p.m. wearing a mask and sunglasses. After pretending to be shopping, he approached the checkout and demanded money, pointing to an apparent handgun in his waistband.

After the incident, he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kettle Moraine prison has highest number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard says the entire inmate population of nearly 1,110 is being quarantined.

Crime

Driver arrested in August hit-and-run that left two seriously injured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 36-year-old Madison man has been arrested in connection with an August hit-and-run crash that left two people seriously injured.

Coronavirus

Alliant Energy testing center cuts hours as National Guard pulls out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. is changing the hours for its COVID-19 testing location at the Alliant Energy Center.

News

Records: Failed UW president search costs about $216,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The contract with the company didn’t specify a refund if the search failed.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Attorneys for both sides didn’t expect a decision until after the election.

Crime

Muscoda police: Suspect who stole truck possibly armed, wearing body armor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Muscoda Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a commercial pickup truck overnight.

National Politics

Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The politically damaging revelations about Trump’s tax avoidance, however, are perhaps less concerning than word the president is holding hundreds of millions of dollars of soon-to-mature debt.

News

Police searching for men that robbed Madison gas station at gunpoint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers say the pair robbed the BP on Schroeder Road with a “black semi auto handgun."

News

Poll: Majority of adults don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sixty-six percent of adults say that they don’t believe the Supreme Court should completely overturn the decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion in at least the first three months of a pregnancy.

News

NBC15 Investigates: Chaos in Kenosha, the questions that remain

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
NBC15 took a deep dive into the events of Aug. 23, 2020, to learn more about issues of self-defense, gun laws, and race pertaining to the case of Kyle Rittenhouse