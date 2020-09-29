Suspect arrested in Piggly Wiggly robbery

CITY OF MARKESAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in the armed robbery of a small town grocery store over the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Markesan Police Dept. Police Chief Will Pflum announced the arrest of an individual linked to the robbery of the Ted’s Piggly Wiggly on Sunday night. He did not release the name of the suspect, noting that formal charges have not been filed by the Green Lake Co. District Attorney.

Pflum went on to thank the community for all of the tips it received during the investigation, adding that they have “proven to be vital.”

According to the police department, the suspect went into the grocery store, at 450 N. Margaret Street, shortly before 9 p.m. wearing a mask and sunglasses. After pretending to be shopping, he approached the checkout and demanded money, pointing to an apparent handgun in his waistband.

After the incident, he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

