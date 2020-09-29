Tomah woman killed in Monroe Co. crash

TOWNSHIP OF WILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Tomah woman was killed in a late Tuesday morning crash that left three other people fighting for their lives.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, all four of them were riding in a 2002 Dodge Neon around 10:40 a.m. at the time of the crash.

Investigators say they were heading west on Co. Hwy. A when their car was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer as it crossed State Hwy. 131. The collision caused the Dodge to overturn.

One of the passengers, Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated.

The driver, who was identified as Wade Streeter, and two other passengers suffered life-threatening injuries and two medical helicopters were flown in to help transport them from the site.

The driver of the semi was identified as Michael McCormick, of Blue River.

The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Patrol, is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Parts of the intersection were closed for approximately five hours while crews investigated the scene.

