Advertisement

Tomah woman killed in Monroe Co. crash

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF WILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Tomah woman was killed in a late Tuesday morning crash that left three other people fighting for their lives.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, all four of them were riding in a 2002 Dodge Neon around 10:40 a.m. at the time of the crash.

Investigators say they were heading west on Co. Hwy. A when their car was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer as it crossed State Hwy. 131. The collision caused the Dodge to overturn.

One of the passengers, Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated.

The driver, who was identified as Wade Streeter, and two other passengers suffered life-threatening injuries and two medical helicopters were flown in to help transport them from the site.

The driver of the semi was identified as Michael McCormick, of Blue River.

The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Patrol, is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Parts of the intersection were closed for approximately five hours while crews investigated the scene.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Federal appellate judges uphold Wisconsin ballot extension

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

Study finds few Wisconsin residents with COVID-19 antibodies

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than 2 percent of Wisconsin residents had antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 as of July, based on early results of a new study.

News

Police investigate Madison residential burglary

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Tuesday morning on the 500 block Gately Terrace.

Coronavirus

Monroe Middle School moves to all virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Monroe Middle School announced they would be moving to Plan C on Tuesday, meaning all classes will be virtual.

Latest News

Local

State trooper arrests man on alleged fourth OWI citation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrested a man Tuesday morning on his alleged fourth operating a motor vehicle while impaired citation.

State

DHS receives grant to enhance public health strategies for Alzheimer’s disease

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state Department of Health Services was recognized Tuesday as one of 15 public health programs across the country to be awarded a grant from the CDC to enhance public health strategies for Alzheimers disease.

Local

Madison schools blocked from enforcing transgender guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Dane Co. judge will block the Madison Metropolitan School District from enforcing policies that let students alter their gender identity without parental consent.

State

Residents may face higher property taxes after largest state reimbursement gap ever is reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Cities across the state are facing the largest gap on record in state reimbursements for costs that serve state facilities and some residents may face higher property taxes this year in exchange for the benefit of housing state properties.

Consumer

BBB warns of package delivery scams that can result in identity theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Better Business Bureau is reporting an uptick on package delivery scams Tuesday, which could put people at risk to having their personal information taken.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports highest one-day COVID-19 death toll since May

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Department of Health Services recorded more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday than it had in any single day since May.