Trump campaign responds to Dr. Jill Biden’s Wisconsin visit, looks ahead to debate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Trump’s campaign pushed back against Dr. Jill Biden’s criticism of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after Dr. Biden visited Wisconsin Monday.

“President Trump has done an extraordinary job building a public-private partnership to tackle the coronavirus head-on,” said Erin Perrine, director of press communications for the Trump campaign. Perrine added, “We will, no matter what, be able to get a vaccine in a record-breaking time, safely and effectively.”

The campaign also emphasized their own efforts to help voters get to the polls from now through Election Day.

“We have an extraordinary ground game in Wisconsin and across the country to be able to talk to voters safely, knock on doors, make phone calls and make sure that whatever form they choose to vote in, whether that’s in-person or by legitimate absentee means, that they do so and they have the means to do so,” Perrine explained.

The Trump campaign also told NBC15, the president is preparing to cite “47 months of success" in Tuesday’s presidential debate, including efforts to handle the pandemic and spur economic recovery.

“There’s truly no better preparation for a presidential debate than actually being president of the United States. The president is out there, taking hard questions, being pushed by reporters almost every day as President of the United States,” Perrine said.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the stage for the first presidential debate Tuesday night at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

The president has also scheduled two stops in Wisconsin for the weekend. He is expected to visit La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday.

