Wisconsin reports highest one-day COVID-19 death toll since May

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services recorded more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday than it had in any single day since May.

In its latest daily update, the state agency reported 17 new deaths from complications related to COVID-19, sending the overall number of deaths in the state to 1,300 since the pandemic began.

That’s the highest one-day total since May 30, when the state reported 20 new deaths and, since that date, DHS had reported 15 deaths multiple times. For the past two weeks, the number has remained in the single-digit.

DHS' daily report also showed the number of new cases in the state shot back over the 2,000 mark, where it has been for five of the past six days. The 2,367 new cases tallied Tuesday pushed the seven-day rolling average up nearly 100 cases to 2,255 cases per day over the past week.

Nearly 1 in 5 of all tests performed over the past week have come back positive, DHS found. With 10,764 total tests recorded in the past day, the daily percentage that were positive (22%) hardly budged from the previous day, but did bring the percent-positive to 19.5 percent for the past week.

Across Wisconsin, there are currently more than 20,000 cases considered active, which is just shy of 17 percent of the 119,955 who have ever tested positive. State numbers put the total number of people who have recovered at 98,385.

Sixty-seven more people were admitted to the hospital, DHS also found. Its figures state 7,209 people have been hospitalized at some point after testing positive.

