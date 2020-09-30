Advertisement

Dane Co. Board to consider extension of emergency order, resolution to discontinue of UW in-person classes

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board will meet Thursday to consider various items related to COVID-19, including a resolution to urge University of Wisconsin- Madison to discontinue in-person classes and an extension of the Dane County emergency order.

If the Board was to approve the emergency declaration in Dane County, it would last until Dec. 31.

The Board noted they have previously approved food insecurity as a top priority during the pandemic and will discuss adding $2 million to the previously approved food program. This would supplement resources available in food pantries. This program is contracted through Second Harvest Food Bank.

Public Health Madison Dane County announced Tuesday that Alliant Energy Center staff at COVID-19 testing centers will be transitioning from the National Guard to PHMDC staff. The County Board continued, saying they will consider a resolution to award a contract to Maxim, Inc. to continue to staff the testing site. If approved, the contract would be $730,000 and run through the rest of the year.

There is also an additional contract with Maxim that will be considered, which would provide contact tracing services for PHMDC. This contract would supplement the work from PHMDC staff doing contract tracing and Maxim would do it instead. The contract would be $1.1 million and paid out of the federal CARES Act funds, if approved.

