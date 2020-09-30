Advertisement

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of the debate because of frequent interruptions, primarily by the president.

The commission said it would announce its changes shortly.

Wallace had few options, other than pleading with the candidates, to make changes when rules that were agreed to by the campaigns were not followed. Both campaigns say they expect to attend future debates

