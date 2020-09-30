Advertisement

Teachers unions across Wisconsin urge universal, statewide virtual schooling

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Education union officials are urging DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm Wednesday to order all state K-12 schools, colleges and universities to immediately move to virtual instruction.

Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association President Amy Mizialko and Madison Teachers, Inc. President Andy Waity met at noon at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services building in Madison.

Mizialko and Waity want this change ordered with no in-person learning until the community spread of COVID-19 is contained.

The Racine Educators United President Angelina Cruz, Kenosha Education Association President Tanya Kitts Lewinski and Green Bay Education Association President Justin Delfosse were unable to make the press conferencer, but are in support of the order.

