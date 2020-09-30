First Alert - First fall frost possible Thursday and Friday nights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Believe it or not, it’s only going to get cooler before it warms back up again! A strong cold front will move through the area on Thursday. This front will bring in more scattered showers and the coolest weather so far this fall. The first frost and/or freeze this fall will be possible Thursday and Friday nights.

The frost of fall will be possible Thursday night. (WMTV NBC15)

Today has been another cool and mostly cloudy day with scattered rain showers. Temperatures this afternoon are only topping out in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures this afternoon are about 5-10 degrees below where they should be for this time of year. There have been a few peaks of sunshine from time to time, but clouds have dominated the sky for most of the day. There will be the potential for scattered showers late this afternoon and evening. Any rain that develops will likely be on the lighter side. Expect temperatures to drop through the 50s this evening.

The overnight will be seasonably chilly and mostly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of rain before midnight and again late tonight into Thursday morning. However, most of the area will remain dry. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

A strong cold front will drop south across the area on Thursday. This front will team up with an upper-level disturbance and bring in more scattered to widely scattered rain showers on Thursday. Even though a shower can’t be ruled out at anytime, Thursday will not be a washout. Most of the rain that develops will be light. The coolest air of the fall season so far will follow the front. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 50s early Thursday morning. Temperatures will start to drop late Thursday afternoon and tumble Thursday evening. Expect temperatures to drop through the 40s Thursday evening. The rain chances will start to taper off late in the late.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The first fall frost will be possible Thursday night. This is when temperatures will tumble into the 30s area wide. Places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could even drop to or below the freezing mark. Make sure to protect your temperature sensitive plants before you go to bed Thursday night.

Low Temperatures - Thursday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will likely be the coolest day so far this far. Despite a ton of sunshine, highs on Friday will only be near 50 degrees. More frost will be possible Friday night. Temperatures will once again drop into 30s almost area wide. Friday night might not be as cold as Friday night, though.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

The cool weather is going to stick around for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low to mid 50s. There will also be a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

The start of next week looks mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near 60 degrees on Monday and in the mid 60s on Tuesday. The middle of next week looks seasonable.

