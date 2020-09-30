Fort Atkinson Police kill dog after it attacks officers during group confrontation

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort Atkinson Police had to kill a dog after it attacked officers during a violent group confrontation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene at 4:30 p.m. at Rockwell Avenue near South Main Street after receiving reports of suspicious people attempting to enter a secure area of an apartment building.

FAPD found the three suspects after they were leaving the apartment and stopped them. Officers said the suspects immediately became confrontational and exited the vehicle.

Officers continued, saying they were “thrown into a use of force situation” as the driver suddenly attacked them. The police K9 Bolt was released on the three men, but was countered by the release of a dog by the second suspect.

The dog attacked the K9 Team, which FAPD explained forced them to use lethal force against the dog because it was being used as a weapon.

Chief Adrian Bump noted that this was a preventable event, caused by a “selfish group of people.”

“At no fault to this dog, it is unfortunate that it was used as a weapon against officers by an irresponsible person,” Bump said. “The direct lack of respect and appreciation for a pet and the disregard for the safety of the public, including our community police officers is disheartening.”

The attack sent one officer to the hospital shortly after the incident and the department did not give their condition.

The three men were arrested and are being held at Jefferson County Jail. They are being charged with resisting arrest, battery to a police officer, deploying a dangerous weapon against officers and multiple drug related charges.

