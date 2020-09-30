Advertisement

Green Co. Public Health advises celebrating from home this Halloween

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern for public health safety, the organizers of Pumpkin Alley in Bowling Green have canceled the event for 2020.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Public Health Department is recommending residents do more at home this year for Halloween and stood with the state Department of Health Services on their guidelines for celebration.

Green Co. noted that the county saw the largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Sept. 19, with 28 new cases. On Sunday, the county surpassed 500 total cases of COVID-19.

DHS has previously recommended that people do not take part in large outdoor gatherings, in-person celebrations, happy hours at bars or trick-or-treating.

Green Co. Health suggested that people host a virtual costume event, sending people treats in the mail or to their door-step or even visit a drive-thru haunted house. They added that finding more to do at home like watching scary movies, baking cookies or decorating are also good guidelines to follow.

The department also advised people to get their flu shot before Halloween.

