Hilldale promises long-anticipated Shake Shack opening in October, plus 3 other businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale Shopping Center will be welcoming four new businesses starting Oct. 1, including the infamous burger chain Shake Shack.

According to a news release, fitness center Burn Boot Camp, men’s outfitter Indochino and DIY crafting store Glitter Workshop are included in the list of new openings.

The long-anticipated Shake Shack opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be located across from the Apple store and next to Ulla Eyewear. The exact opening date was not released, but it will be sometime in October.

Glitter Workshop will open on Oct. 1 and will sell handmade arts and crafts from over 50 local artists. The store started in 2005 on East Johnson Street before relocating to Atwood Avenue.

Burn Boot Camp will open Oct. 5, joining other Hilldale fitness options solidcore and CYCLEBAR. It will be located on the Metcalfe’s Market end of the center’s Metro Level.

Indochino will open in November and will sell menswear from suits to casual wear. The store will be next to the Anthropologie on Price Place. An official opening date will be announced shortly.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.