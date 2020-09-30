Advertisement

Howard woman pleads not guilty in son’s neglect death

Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accused of neglecting her son, causing his death and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Sagal Hussein faces nine charges in Brown County, including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death. A criminal complaint says 5-year-old Josias Marquez was likely dead for months before his body was found last March.

Court documents say the boy had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, but he was not getting proper medical treatment and Hussein was not giving him his seizure medication.

