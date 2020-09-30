Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA):

