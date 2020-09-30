Madison alder Donna Moreland resigns from common council

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A City of Madison Alder has stepped down from the Common Council.

According to a statement on the City’s website, Donna Moreland submitted her resignation on Tuesday, with it set to take effect the following day. She had served on the council since April 2019.

The unsigned statement described her commitment to the seventh district as “commendable,” adding “[w]e wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.” It noted Moreland chaired the Alder Workgroup to Develop the Logistical and Operational Details for MPD Independent Civilian Oversight.

Moving forward, the city will now start accepting applications for an interim Alder, which are reviewed by the Common Council Executive Committee. The committee will then make a recommendation to entire council, which then appoints the temporary Alder.

The interim representative will hold the seat until a new alder is elected and sworn in on April 20, 2021.

Madison’s District 7 spans the southwestern corner of the city.

