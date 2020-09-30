Madison Symphony Orchestra asks for public’s help to donate to musicians’ compensation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Symphony Orchestra has committed $184,000 to cover the orchestra’s payroll for the canceled 2020 concert season, but they are asking the public for additional help.

The MSO Musicians' Relief Fund was created with the goal of obtaining $350,000 cover the payroll and the MSO Board of Directors has committed 52% of that money to pay the orchestra’s September and October payrolls in full. They are asking the public to help raise the remaining $171,000 to assure their compensation through the canceled November and December season.

MSO noted that an anonymous donor has already lead off the appeal with a $50,000 gift. The orchestra is hoping to raise the rest of the funds by Nov. 5 of this year.

Musicians throughout the orchestra expressed gratitude for the relief fund.

“The generosity of the Symphony has left me at a loss for words and moved me to tears,” said one musician. “I truly can’t properly convey my gratitude for all that the MSO administration and staff have done to make this frightening and difficult time a little easier for the musicians.”

The symphony added that all contributions to the fund are tax-deductible and will be put directly to musician compensation.

If you would like to help, you can mail your donation to the orchestra at 222 W. Washington Avenue Suite 460 in Madison, or online.

