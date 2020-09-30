Mauston City Administrator: Off-duty police officer incident in early August not made public

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - City Administrator Randy Reeg confirmed an “incident” occurred on Aug. 7 related to half the police department still being on administrative leave Tuesday, but information was not released to the public when it happened.

During a phone conversation with NBC15, Reeg said that’s because it “was not anything we thought would be a big deal.”

There was a decision to place two officers on administrative leave after an incident on Aug. 7, but the details of why that happened are still unknown. Reeg said the department knew about the incident the night it happened and the officers involved were put on administrative leave a day or two after.

Reeg also said a third-party agency is investigating, which is standard protocol.

A separate incident involving two other Mauston police officers is also still under investigation. Reeg said one of the two incidents should be resolved shortly.

NBC 15 News will submit an open records request to the MPD to get more details on this case.

We first reported that the officers were put on administrative leave on Sept. 2, and officials said there is no threat to the community and it did not involve any type of violation of the public’s trust.

