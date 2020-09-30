Advertisement

MMSD students receive groceries, kitchen supplies required for class

Over 500 students who are enrolled in Food and Consumer Science could not afford these items.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School supplies can be expensive for families. For Madison high school and middle school students enrolled in the Food and Consumer Science classes, over 500 said they could not afford the required equipment.

The Madison Metropolitan School District sent out a survey to the 731 students enrolled in the program. 531 of those students replied saying they could buy their own supplies.

Some of the items needed for this kind of learning includes grocery essentials like flour, eggs, butter, and sugar. Other essentials include kitchen utensils like measuring cups, spoons, mixing bowls, and a baking sheet.

Jazmin LaPlante is a Family and Consumer Science Teacher at La Follette High School. She says it’s been a challenge adjusting to virtual learning.

“We normally would have six kitchens full of equipment and rotate it out,” said LaPlante. “We’re learning that students don’t always have all the equipment they need at home.”

The school is working with local companies to provide all of the equipment free of charge.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers worked to pack up all the equipment at La Follette High School into boxes to be delivered to the students.

“I know my kids have the materials they need. I know they have the ingredients that they need and now we can do this together, even if it’s over Zoom,” said LaPlante.

Part of the funding is coming from the MMSD Carl Perkins Fund for Equipment. Other money is coming out of the budget for the four Madison area high schools and two middle schools.

Jen Wegner, the MMSD Director of Pathways and CTE, says life skills are just as crucial to the high school curriculum.

“This is to be able to really ensure that students have experiences to not only grow as individuals but to also make some determinations in their future about what they want to do, who they want to be and how they want to get there,” said Wegner.

Hy-Vee is partnering with the project to provide the grocery items. Wal-Mart is helping to provide the kitchen equipment.

Prime Time, which is a new delivery service in Madison, is delivering the boxes to the students tomorrow.

The school district plans to send out another round of ingredients next month to students who need them.

