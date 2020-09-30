Pardeeville Schools temporarily switching to virtual classes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced another southern Wisconsin school district to cancel in-person classes temporarily.

Pardeeville Schools told NBC15 on Wednesday it would suspend all in-person classes through Friday, October 9.

The district’s website also shows all extracurricular activities through that time have been canceled as well. It also provides information for how its lunch program will work during that time.

NBC15 has reached out to the school district for more information on what led to the decision. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

