Roosevelt Elementary School will switch back to in-person learning

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Roosevelt Elementary School will switch back to in-person instruction starting Monday after three weeks of virtual-learning.

The School District of Janesville said Wednesday they have been monitoring COVID-19 in their community and are following plans with guidance from the Rock County Health Department.

The district reminded the public that using a face mask is still required and all schools will continue to follow public health safety measures.

Parents are also being asked to screen their child before they go to school to ensure they have no symptoms of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.