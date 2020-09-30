Advertisement

State initiative to address disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced the Just Recovery for Racial Equity initiative Wednesday, which will help identify and support strategies to respond to COVID-19 for people of color.

Evers was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Department of Health Services and Population Health Institute at University of Wisconsin- Madison to discuss the initiative.

The governor explained that data has shown people of color in Wisconsin are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Black, Latinx and Indigenous people have been significantly over-represented in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The governor noted that compared to white Wisconsinites, Latinx residents have more than three times the case rate and Black residents have a death rate that is three and a half times more.

The initiative will partner with community-based organizations and local groups to build resilience in communities of color amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is $2.6 million set to support Just Recovery in order to award grants to organizations, as well as staffing, translation and program evaluation services from PHI.

