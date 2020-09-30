Truck stolen by possibly armed man wearing body armor recovered, suspect still loose

VILLAGE OF MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Muscoda Police Department has recovered the commercial pickup truck that was stolen by an individual who appeared to be wearing body armor and carrying an assault rifle.

In an update posted on its Facebook page, the police department said the red 2004 Chevrolet pickup was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday on agricultural land east of town. It had been taken the previous morning from the Allied Ready Mix.

Surveillance images, released by police Tuesday, from the theft showed the suspect (pictured below) apparently armed wearing the body armor at the time of the theft.

Investigators are still trying to identify the individual and are asking anyone with information about the theft to call the police department at 608-739-3144.

The Muscoda Police Department released surveillance images from a truck theft on Sept. 29, 2020. (Muscoda Police Dept.)

The Muscoda Police Department released surveillance images from a truck theft on Sept. 29, 2020. (Muscoda Police Dept.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.