UW-Madison student council passes vote of no confidence in UWPD

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison’s student council passed a vote of no confidence in the UW-Madison Police Department Tuesday night.
According to a statement by the Associated Students of Madison, the vote “signifies a lack of confidence and trust” in the department. The student group said this is due to UWPD’s presence at the protests off campus, failure to comply with the #8cantwaitstandards, and unwillingness to meet all or most of the reforms requested by students.
Samuel Jorudd, the member of ASM that originally brought the vote forward, said "We have given a voice to those who have fought too long to be heard, and I’m looking forward to working with UWPD on how to renew trust between them and students.”
Last night, the ASM Student Council passed a Vote of No Confidence in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department. Attached is the full press release. pic.twitter.com/XKi7dZaerY
“I’m disheartened. On behalf of the UWPD I say with the utmost confidence that we can be trusted. That doesn’t mean we’re perfect,” said UWPD Chief Kristen Roman.
Roman said that she believed the department was not given an opportunity to “engage in a full process” before the vote, and also called out “repeated misinformation that continues to be widely asserted as fact." Despite the disagreements, the chief said she looks forward to continuing to work with UW-Madison students.
