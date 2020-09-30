UW-Whitewater professor breaks down first presidential debate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced off Tuesday night for the first presidential debate and UW- Whitewater Emeritus Professor Richard Haven described the event as a “train wreck.”

“It was embarrassing and what we saw was, it wasn’t a debate it was a brawl, ” Haven said.

Haven described the event as a brawl because of the “bullying tactics of the president," with Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. Haven admitted Biden did interrupt as well, but said it was nothing compared to the president.

Having watched every presidential debate since 1976, as well as the Kennedy/Nixon debates on tape, Haven said he “had never seen a candidate for president behave in this fashion.”

The analyst noted that the thing President Trump did well Tuesday was disrupt and fluster Joe Biden. He was able to turn the conversation to issues that were important to him. Haven also emphasized that the tone of the evening was set by President Trump.

In terms of what Biden did well during the debate, Haven noted when Biden was at his best when he turned to the camera directly to talk to the American people.

Haven declared Biden the overall winner of this debate due to his ability to connect with the public and for keeping his cool for most of the time.

