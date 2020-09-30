Advertisement

Wisconsin-Minnesota passenger rail project receives $31.8 million for additional round-trips

File photo
File photo
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The joint Wisconsin-Minnesota passenger rail project received a $31.8 million grant Wednesday to create additional daily round-trips at points from Chicago to the Twin Cities.

The Wisconsin-Minnesota Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Passenger Rail Project will add daily-round trips between the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago. There will also be additional stops at points in-between these cities along the exisiting long-distance Amtrak Empire Builder route.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation added in a news release that the TCMC services is an extension of the already existing Amtrak Hiawatha round trips.

State DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson noted this expanded service is a much-improved connection between these Midwest economic hubs.

“Just as important is the enhanced service for residents in the many rural communities,” Thompson said. “They will have increased travel options, with better reliability and on-time performance.”

The TCMC project also doubles the schedule options to make more regional trips viable by train. DOT continued saying it also supports tourism efforts among communities and their ability to attract and retain jobs throughout the region.

This grant is the last piece of federal support needed to create this service. The states involved and Amtrak will need to give $21.2 million in matching funds to accept the award.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pardeeville Schools temporarily switching to virtual classes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The coronavirus pandemic has forced another southern Wisconsin school district to cancel in-person classes temporarily.

Local

Roosevelt Elementary School will switch back to in-person learning

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Roosevelt Elementary School will switch back to in-person instruction starting Monday after three weeks of virtual-learning.

State

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven people have been shot and wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home.

State

Wisconsin joins nationwide action against $185 million precious metals scheme

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state Department of Financial Institution and Department of Justice will join a nationwide action Wednesday to stop a fraudulent precious metals scheme that has cost Wisconsinites about $2.7 million.

Latest News

Local

Madison Symphony Orchestra asks for public’s help to donate to musicians’ compensation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Symphony Orchestra has committed $184,000 to cover the orchestra’s payroll for the canceled 2020 concert season, but they are asking the public for additional help.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin DHS reports the highest one-day death toll on record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
There were 27 deaths reported Wednesday in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, which is the largest one day ever reported.

Local

Fort Atkinson Police kill dog after it attacks officers during group confrontation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Fort Atkinson Police had to kill a dog after it attacked officers during a violent group attack Tuesday afternoon.

News

MMSD students receive groceries, kitchen supplies required for class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
For Madison high school and middle school students enrolled in the Food and Consumer Science classes, over 500 said they could not afford the required equipment.

Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Local

Teachers unions across Wisconsin urge universal, statewide virtual schooling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Education union officials are urging DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm Wednesday to order all state K-12 schools, colleges and universities to immediately move to virtual instruction.