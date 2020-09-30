Wisconsin-Minnesota passenger rail project receives $31.8 million for additional round-trips

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The joint Wisconsin-Minnesota passenger rail project received a $31.8 million grant Wednesday to create additional daily round-trips at points from Chicago to the Twin Cities.

The Wisconsin-Minnesota Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Passenger Rail Project will add daily-round trips between the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago. There will also be additional stops at points in-between these cities along the exisiting long-distance Amtrak Empire Builder route.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation added in a news release that the TCMC services is an extension of the already existing Amtrak Hiawatha round trips.

State DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson noted this expanded service is a much-improved connection between these Midwest economic hubs.

“Just as important is the enhanced service for residents in the many rural communities,” Thompson said. “They will have increased travel options, with better reliability and on-time performance.”

The TCMC project also doubles the schedule options to make more regional trips viable by train. DOT continued saying it also supports tourism efforts among communities and their ability to attract and retain jobs throughout the region.

This grant is the last piece of federal support needed to create this service. The states involved and Amtrak will need to give $21.2 million in matching funds to accept the award.

