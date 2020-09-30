Wisconsinites who didn’t file taxes may still be eligible for a stimulus check

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents who are not typically required to file their taxes may still be eligible for a coronavirus stimulus check.

The Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that 111,426 Wisconsinites will receive a letter this month from the IRS to encourage them to check to see if they are eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.

Nearly nine million people nationwide will receive this letter and over seven million non-filers have already registered for the payment.

The letter will be sent to people who typically are not required to file federal income tax returns, but may still qualify for a stimulus payment. Recipients can then visit the IRS' website by Oct. 15 to register.

Those who are eligible can register now and do not need to wait for a letter to arrive. If they are unable to access the tool, they may submit a paper return based on the procedures on the IRS website. They can also wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, while married couples can get up to $2,400. Those who have children younger than 17 years old at the end of 2019 can receive up to an additional $500 per child.

