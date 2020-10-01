Beloit Police Department appoints interim chief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police & Fire Commission named Beloit Police Inspector Thomas Stigler as interim chief of the Beloit Police Department following the retirement of Police Chief David B. Zibolski, according to a release issued by the police department Wednesday.

Stigler joined the department in March 2018 as a caption after his retirement from the Milwaukee Police Department where he was an inspector.

The department says a timeline for the search for a new chef has not yet been set. In the meantime, Stigler will lead training efforts.

The department says it is requiring all officers to attend implicit bias training in January of the new year. The department says it will also continue its training in Integrated Communication, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) training to help defuse potentially violent scenarios, especially when an individual is experiencing a mental health crisis.

“I hope that we would continue on the path that we are on in treating everyone equally and it’s important to reinforce this message in the department and in the community,” Stigler said.

The police department says it is also training seven additional patrol officers to join the Crisis Intervention Team with the intent to have the officers available on each shift to respond to crises.

