County clerks respond to Trump’s comments of validity of mail-in ballots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During the first Presidential Debate Tuesday night, Pres. Donald Trump questioned the integrity of mail-in ballots and vote totals.

“If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can’t go along with that,” Pres. Trump stated at the podium Tuesday night.

NBC15 News followed up with every county in its viewing area and asked election officials what they do with mail-in and absentee ballots, and if voters can trust that their vote is safe.

“Two people are always handling everything; everything is logged in and has a chain of custody,” Dane County Clerk, Scott McDonell said. “The [ballots] that come in by mail they are locked and secured they’re all over the county so they’re not in one place, so each municipal clerk is the one who has them.”

Over in Green County, clerk Arianna Voegeli explained that absentee ballots are stored and locked away in separate rooms. Voegeli mentioned the city of Monroe uses a vault to hold those votes until Nov. 3.

Election officials place these votes under lock and key until Election Day (Green County Clerk's Office)

“On election day, the clerks will deliver them to the poll workers. And the process for the poll workers is that they verify them against the absentee log, mark them in the poll book,” Voegeli said.

After a series of checks, the ballots are then placed upside down in a pile.

“Then they take a stack of them and start loading them into the ballot machine, and they do that all day, until the ballots are processed,” Voegeli said.

County Clerks say the process is designed to make sure no one votes twice.

“It’s extremely unlikely for someone to vote absentee and then come in and vote in person on election day,” Voegeli said.

And make sure no vote is left behind.

“And there’s no legal right to say if you vote on time and your ballot is received, there’s no way that it won’t be counted,” McDonell said.

Iowa, Grant and Columbia County Clerks also responded to NBC15 News with detailed answers. They echoed Voegeli’s and McDonell’s explanations. The three election officials also mentioned that the envelopes carrying the ballots remain sealed until Election Day, and that voters can check the status of their ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

Last week, three trays of absentee ballots and other mail were found on the side of the road near Appleton, Wis. NBC15 News asked McDonell about incidents like this. He said those incidents are an issue with the U.S. Post Office (USPS), and are not considered voter fraud.

Many communities have drop off lock boxes located outside of city hall or a main government building for voters who do not feel comfortable mailing in their absentee ballot.

