COVID-19 deaths remain above 20 as record number of cases reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second-consecutive day, more than twenty new coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the state Thursday.

The Department of Health Services' latest daily update shows 21 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19. That comes a day after a record-high 27 deaths were recorded and sends the total number of deaths to 1,348 since the pandemic began.

The agency also reported a record high number of cases Thursday, with 2,887 people testing positive, surpassing the previous high set last Wednesday by nearly 200 cases. With a total of 14,361 tests tallied in the past day, the percentage of ones that came back positive back over 20 percent.

“Another record-setting day in our state, but nothing to be proud of,” DHS tweeted after the numbers were released, imploring Wisconsinites “We can do better.”

The latest cases pushes the number of active cases in the state to 22,126, or 17.7 percent of the 125,161 people who have tested positive at some point. The number of people who are considered to have recovered passed 100,000 on Thursday, reaching 101,669.

According to DHS, more than 100 people were admitted to the hospital in the past day. The increase in hospitalizations across the state has taxed Wisconsin hospitals to the point Gov. Tony Evers issued a new executive order easing the restrictions on some health care workers. Since the pandemic started 7,409 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.

The record case count comes on the same day Dane Co. marked more than 10,000 total cases.

