Cranberry Harvest Season kicks off in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is officially Cranberry Harvest Season in Wisconsin and growers are celebrating 26 years of leading the nation in cranberry production.

According to a spokesperson from the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, the cranberry industry in Wisconsin generates $1 billion in state economic impact. The industry also provides thousands of local jobs through multi-generational family farmers.

The state harvests over 60% of the country’s crop, making it the state’s number one fruit crop in size and economic value.

October is also National Cranberry Month and cranberries are the official state fruit of Wisconsin.

