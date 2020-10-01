Dane Co. Executive introduces $615 million budget proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced the 2021 budget proposal Thursday, with an operating budget set at over $615.5 million.

The total capital budget is $71,649,300. This budget also included a levy increase of 4.09% and the average home tax increase will be $30.18.

Parisi emphasized that this budget was challenging to make “in the midst of what has been an incredibly difficult year.”

“Still, in my 59 years of living in this community I know our resiliency will carry us through to the other side of this generational moment,” Parisi said.

Multiple budget points included plans for the county to address negative impacts to the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Parisi has included $50,000 in the budget to assist with economic recovery from COVID-19. MadRep, a regional economic development entity, will survey local businesses on their needs and use that information to inform business retention and any start-up work. The organization is also applying for $10 million through the state in loans to support businesses through the coming months.

Parisi pointed out that the county has not experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in a homeless shelter yet, but with cold weather setting in and the virus still spreads rapidly, the risk for infection is still present. Parisi included $9 million in the budget with the goal of ensuring those who are facing homelessness will continue to have a hotel room for their safety. This amount of money should allow those who are homeless to have a shelter through June of 2021. Parisi noted that there were over 360 people housed in area hotels as of late September and 77 households have transitioned from hotels into permanent housing since the pandemic response started six months ago.

There was $150,000 included in the budget to evaluate the feasibility and benefits of longer-term remote work to develop a plan for the county’s office space. There is an additional $2.5 million in the Department of Administration budget so Dane Co. can meet time-sensitive needs related to the coronavirus, including costs to cover contact tracing and testing.

Parisi included $1 million so that Badger Prairie Health Center can construct a new isolation room in case a resident there tests positive for COVID-19. CARES funding will cover the initial design to convert their therapy gym into a COVID-19 care area.

Housing

An additional $500,000 was added to the budget to to partner with the Restoring Roots organization to provide stable housing and recovery services to those who are struggling with addiction.

County offices

There was $4.4 million included in the budget to upgrade the Dane County Emergency Management office to build a new space.

Human services and health resources

The total cost of the human services budget was over $239.4 million. This is the largest share, almost half of the total county budget, which is typical compared to past years.

Over $900,000 was added to cover the cost of staffing a new Behavioral Health Resource Center, which is weeks away from starting operations.

Affordable housing was one issue Parisi noted will be challenging to come by as more families struggle financially. There was $6 million included to help build new housing projects across the city.

A new night shelter for people who are homeless was added to the budget, with a $3 million county grant awaiting a partnership with the county.

Equity and Access to Opportunity

Parisi added $500,000 to the county budget to create a “conservation graduate” crew that will work across the community for potential careers with Dane County Parks and other conservation related fields. The new $200,000 project collected money from Dane County, the City of Madison, Groundswell Conservancy, and Madison Audubon Society.

There was also $2 million put into the budget to assist the Urban League of Greater Madison buy a site to create an economic hub along the South Park Street Corridor.

Climate and Renewable Energy

The 2021 budget will convert more of the county highway fleet of diesel burning trucks to compressed natural gas running ones.

The county airport solar air project is also on track to be online in the next few weeks and will generate enough electricity to power 1,700 homes.

Dane Co. has also worked to convert 100 acres of land into a new solar development area in Cottage Grove.

Conservation and Water Quality

One of the largest portions of the conservation and water quality section of the budget was $6.5 million to construct the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park. Plans and permits for this project are on track to be done by the spring, with construction bids to be released later in 2021.

To date, there has been $1.3 million invested in the development of a trail segment from Highway M and Woodland Drive to Governor Nelson State Park. The new budget has allotted $350,000 to continue this development.

An expansion of the Continuous Cover Program, which preserves lands from ongoing pressures of development, was budgeted for $1.75 million.

There was also $6 million in the budget, including $2.5 million in new money, to keep the work of reducing flood risks along the Yahara Chain of Lakes in place.

Parisi noted that $9.1 million was in the budget to keep the “Suck the Muck” initiative going into 2021, which serves to remove phosphorous from river and stream beds that feed into lakes.

Four million dollars will go to Dane County’s Conservation Fund and $1 million will go to the Flood Risk Reduction Fund of 2021 to continue to preserve county land.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.