Dane Co. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 419 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths in the state. In total, 239 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With 151 new positive tests reported Thursday morning, Dane Co. has surpassed 10,000 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

“That’s nearly the entire population of one of our communities. We have seen almost 1,000 new cases in the past week alone in our county and hospitalizations statewide are increasing,” Co. Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement released shortly after the numbers were released.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane Co., it has now recorded 10,099 total cases. Of those, more than 6,000 affected people between the ages of ten and 29 years old, the agency’s dashboard showed.

The number of cases has soared since the beginning of September. After taking nearly six months to reach 5,643 cases, that figure has nearly doubled in the past month.

In his statement, Parisi said with the weather getting colder and the virus' grip on the community still strong, it is still important that Dane County residents do not get complacent. Acknowledging people are “tired and frustrated,” he urged them to continue with a spirit of shared sacrifice to reduce the toll it takes on the community.

“With the weather getting colder and frustrations mounting, unfortunately our work won’t be easy. We need to act together and act now," he said.

Of the 10,000 cases reported in Dane Co., PHMDC’s numbers show less than a half-percent of people who tested positive for the virus, 43 in all, have died. Across the state, that percentage stands at just over one percent.

Nearly 400 people have been hospitalized.

According to the dashboard, 366,896 tests have been recorded since the pandemic began.

