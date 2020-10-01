Downtown Madison announces first-ever business gift card sale
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison introduced a first-ever group gift card sale Thursday for businesses downtown.
The organization noted in a news release that they are continuing to adjust to the challenges presented by COVID-19, as well as the ever-changing market.
The gift card sale will feature 20 downtown businesses that the public can show their support for by purchasing gift cards. There is a limit of 100 cards per business and shoppers can pick as many cards from each as they would like.
Customers will also score a $10 Downtown Madison Gift Certificate for every $100 spent as an added incentive. The certificates are good if used in-person at over 150 businesses.
This sale will run throughout the entire month of October or until cards run out.
The list of participating businesses the gift cards can be used at are the following:
- B-Side Records
- Bungalow 608
- Clary’s Gourmet Popcorn
- Co Leigh Co Salon
- Fontana Sports Specialties
- Food Fight Restaurant Group
- Fromagination
- FUGU Asian Restaurant
- Goodman’s Jewelers
- Ian’s Pizza
- Kilwins
- Little Luxuries
- Mad Seafood Boiler
- Parthenon Gyros
- Poke Plus and Teriyaki
- Sencha Tea Bar
- Taste of Sichuan
- The Soap Opera
- The University Book Store
- Tropic Jewel
