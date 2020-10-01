Downtown Madison announces first-ever business gift card sale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison introduced a first-ever group gift card sale Thursday for businesses downtown.

The organization noted in a news release that they are continuing to adjust to the challenges presented by COVID-19, as well as the ever-changing market.

The gift card sale will feature 20 downtown businesses that the public can show their support for by purchasing gift cards. There is a limit of 100 cards per business and shoppers can pick as many cards from each as they would like.

Customers will also score a $10 Downtown Madison Gift Certificate for every $100 spent as an added incentive. The certificates are good if used in-person at over 150 businesses.

This sale will run throughout the entire month of October or until cards run out.

The list of participating businesses the gift cards can be used at are the following:

B-Side Records

Bungalow 608

Clary’s Gourmet Popcorn

Co Leigh Co Salon

Fontana Sports Specialties

Food Fight Restaurant Group

Fromagination

FUGU Asian Restaurant

Goodman’s Jewelers

Ian’s Pizza

Kilwins

Little Luxuries

Mad Seafood Boiler

Parthenon Gyros

Poke Plus and Teriyaki

Sencha Tea Bar

Taste of Sichuan

The Soap Opera

The University Book Store

Tropic Jewel

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.