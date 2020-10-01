Advertisement

Downtown Madison announces first-ever business gift card sale

Customers will also score a $10 Downtown Madison Gift Certificate for every $100 spent.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison introduced a first-ever group gift card sale Thursday for businesses downtown.

The organization noted in a news release that they are continuing to adjust to the challenges presented by COVID-19, as well as the ever-changing market.

The gift card sale will feature 20 downtown businesses that the public can show their support for by purchasing gift cards. There is a limit of 100 cards per business and shoppers can pick as many cards from each as they would like.

Customers will also score a $10 Downtown Madison Gift Certificate for every $100 spent as an added incentive. The certificates are good if used in-person at over 150 businesses.

This sale will run throughout the entire month of October or until cards run out.

The list of participating businesses the gift cards can be used at are the following:

  • B-Side Records
  • Bungalow 608
  • Clary’s Gourmet Popcorn
  • Co Leigh Co Salon
  • Fontana Sports Specialties
  • Food Fight Restaurant Group
  • Fromagination
  • FUGU Asian Restaurant
  • Goodman’s Jewelers
  • Ian’s Pizza
  • Kilwins
  • Little Luxuries
  • Mad Seafood Boiler
  • Parthenon Gyros
  • Poke Plus and Teriyaki
  • Sencha Tea Bar
  • Taste of Sichuan
  • The Soap Opera
  • The University Book Store
  • Tropic Jewel

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Largest solar energy project in Dane Co. approved for construction

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) received approval Thursday to have a 20-megawatt solar array built in Fitchburg, making it the largest solar energy project in Dane County.

Local

Gov. Evers appoints 33 people to Health Equity Council

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers announced 33 new appointments Wednesday to the Governor’s Health Equity Council

Local

Madison residents encouraged to purchase rain barrels, compost bins at sale

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison encouraged residents Thursday to consider adding rain barrels and compost bins to their home this fall by purchasing them at a sale next Saturday.

News

COVID-19 tests have a shortage in nursing homes

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

New order addresses strains on out-of-state healthcare workers

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

DHS reports 2,887 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago

local

Music masks allow Milton Middle School band to play safely indoors

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

'Music masks’ allow Milton Middle School band to play safely indoors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The Milton School District’s hybrid model allows for some students to attend in-person throughout the week, but the Band Director Jessica Westlund took some extra creative steps to keep music education alive even in the age of COVID-19.

National Politics

Rock Co. urges President Trump not to hold Janesville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Citing the fact its dealing with more active COVID-19 cases than ever before, Rock Co. officials urged President Donald Trump to call off his recently scheduled rally in Janesville.

Local

Cranberry Harvest Season kicks off in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It is officially Cranberry Harvest Season in Wisconsin and growers are celebrating 26 years of leading the nation in cranberry production.