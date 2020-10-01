MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin tonight. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower and mid 30′s. A few, low-lying areas could dip into the upper 20′s. The cooler trend will last into this upcoming weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin. (WMTV NBC15)

Spotty showers dotted SkyTracker HD throughout Thursday afternoon. Rain comes to an end after sunset. Gradual clearing will allow temperatures to fall through the 40′s and well into the 30′s. Tonight’s Frost Advisory is the first widespread alert for the season. Sensitive plants should be brought inside to avoid damage. While the advisory covers the entire state, not everyone will see frost develop. Cloud cover will largely impact temperatures - which will directly impact frost development. Clearing is expected in the early morning hours on Friday. This will allow most places to fall back into the lower 30′s - including Madison.

Low temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 30's on Friday morning. (WMTV NBC15)

Low-lying areas - which cool quickly - are more susceptible to frost development. There may even be a few, isolated areas which dip into the upper 20′s. The clearing will allow sunshine into Friday’s forecast. High temperatures will only climb towards 50-degrees.

Friday night will also be chilly - leading to another instance of patchy frost across the Badger state. This frost will be more patchy as cloud cover moves in ahead of an upper-level disturbance. Saturday afternoon temperatures climb a few degrees higher, but clouds and the chance for late-day showers top the forecast headlines. The disturbance keeps rain in the forecast through Sunday morning. Added cloud cover will hold low temperatures closer to the 40°F mark.

After a cooler & dry Friday, showers return late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will remain in the 50's. (WMTV NBC15)

Sunshine breaks back in on Monday - after another instance of morning patchy frost. Another disturbance brings showers into the forecast late Tuesday through Wednesday. Southwest winds allow high temperatures to climb back towards average for early October - into the mid 60′s.

