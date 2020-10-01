Janvesille updates Halloween guidelines, including trick-or-treat suggestions

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville released a list of guidelines for Halloween celebration on Wednesday, which include some suggestions for trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city recommended that all trick-or-treating participants, whether they are chaperones, handing out candy or doing the trick-or-treating, wear masks. Groups should also limit themselves to household members only, as well as reduce the number of chaperones per group.

Children should also not pick out treats from a common container, unless there is a hand-sanitizing station nearby if absolutely necessary. Those who are passing out candy could consider setting up a treat table in their driveway, using PVC pipe to deliver candy for a distance or even attach treats to sticks in the ground or on a fence.

Trick-or-treat hours are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 31 in Janesville.

They also advised residents to avoid crowded costume parties, indoor haunted houses and hayrides with people who are not from their household.

The Janesville Police Department also reminded people of safety advice, such as wearing a light colored costume to be seen in the dark.

The city noted they will continue to monitor advice and executive orders from the state and local health officials.

Janesville has a full list of guidelines and safety tips on their website.

