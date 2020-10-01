Advertisement

Madison residents encouraged to purchase rain barrels, compost bins at sale

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison encouraged residents Thursday to consider adding rain barrels and compost bins to their home this fall by purchasing them at a sale next Saturday.

The sale will start Oct. 10 at the Garver Feed Mill on 3241 Garver Street. There will also be experts available to answer any questions people may have.

Rainwater harvesting systems, like rain barrels, collect and store rainfall for a later use.

The benefit of harvesting rain water for plants saves water and reduces stormwater run-off into local waterways.

The city added that by putting yard waste and some food scraps into compost bins, residents can create nutrient-rich soil for their lawn or gardens.

The compost bins and 50 or 100-gallon rain barrels are available at discounted prices. There are pre-orders available starting this Friday, Oct. 2 where residents can earn $10 off their purchase.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

