Advertisement

MPD: 44-year-old man suffers broken leg, facial injuries after physical confrontation

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old man is suffering a broken leg, facial injuries and a fracture that will require surgery after being punched Wednesday evening by an acquaintance.

The Madison Police Department was told by witnesses that two men began to get into a physical fight around 7:55 p.m. in the 600 block of State Street. MPD continued, saying the two men started by chest bumping.

Several people reportedly tried to stop the fight, which ended with the victim, who is homeless, being injured.

Officers arrested Antonio D. Nelson, 26, for substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a compound fracture which MPD noted would require surgery.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths remain above 20 as record number of cases reported

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the second-consecutive day, more than twenty new coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the state Thursday.

Latest News

Local

Trump’s plans for rally in western Wisconsin up in the air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin loosens restrictions for health care workers as COVID-19 continues to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm warned the state is entering a new stage of its fight against coronavirus.

News

Sun Prairie small businesses looking for community support

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Businesses in the downtown and outside of Main Street are getting creative with ways to stay open.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With 151 new positive tests reported Thursday morning, Dane Co. has surpassed 10,000 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Movies

Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

News

Dairy Expo cancelation comes at a cost

Updated: 16 hours ago