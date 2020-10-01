MPD: 44-year-old man suffers broken leg, facial injuries after physical confrontation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old man is suffering a broken leg, facial injuries and a fracture that will require surgery after being punched Wednesday evening by an acquaintance.

The Madison Police Department was told by witnesses that two men began to get into a physical fight around 7:55 p.m. in the 600 block of State Street. MPD continued, saying the two men started by chest bumping.

Several people reportedly tried to stop the fight, which ended with the victim, who is homeless, being injured.

Officers arrested Antonio D. Nelson, 26, for substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a compound fracture which MPD noted would require surgery.

