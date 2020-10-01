MPD arrest 2 men after spotting them inside stolen car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers arrested two men Tuesday night after they noticed a stolen car parked on the street.

MPD officers said they noticed a Hyundai Sonata reported stolen by the Sun Prairie Police Department around 7:50 p.m. on the 4100 block of Barby Lane.

They searched the car and found drugs and other evidence. They then arrested 19-year-old Justice J. Cloud-Dominguez and 20-year-old Anthony M. Moore.

Cloud-Dominguez was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and had a probation violation. Moore was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia

