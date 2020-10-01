MPD: Residence, car with 1-year-old inside, struck by bullets
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a residence and car, with with a one-year-old inside, were struck by bullets on Wednesday evening.
Officers were called around 6:25 p.m. to Beld Street and Gilson Street after a report of shots fired.
A parked vehicle with an adult and one-year-old child inside was hit by a bullet, as well as a nearby residence, but there were no injuries.
Officers also found several shell casings in the area.
MPD asked that anyone with information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit their website.
