MPD: Residence, car with 1-year-old inside, struck by bullets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a residence and car, with with a one-year-old inside, were struck by bullets on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called around 6:25 p.m. to Beld Street and Gilson Street after a report of shots fired.

A parked vehicle with an adult and one-year-old child inside was hit by a bullet, as well as a nearby residence, but there were no injuries.

Officers also found several shell casings in the area.

MPD asked that anyone with information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit their website.

