MPD: String of thefts from cars reported downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reported a string of items being stolen from cars Tuesday morning downtown.

Victims told police they found the inside of their cars sifted through, with items taken.

MPD noted one car appeared to have someone slept inside on the 900 block of East Mifflin Street, because the car smelled of cigarettes. There was also a cigarette butt on the ground of the car.

The other thefts were reported from the 1000 block of East Johnson Street, 1000 Block of East Mifflin Street and the 400 block of Sydney Street. There was also a theft reported on the 1200 block of East Dayton Street.

MPD continued, saying a victim heard their car alarm go off around 4:00 a.m. and other victims said they were sure they locked their cars.

MPD did not mention what items were taken from people’s cars or if there are any suspects.

