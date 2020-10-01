NBC15 nominated for seven regional Emmys

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 has been nominated for seven regional Emmys this year by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The seven nominees are:

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Spot News: Downtown Madison Protests : Jeremy Nichols, Producer; Michelle Baik, George Balekji, Sanika Bhargaw, Brittney Ermon, Morgan Finke, James Holmes, Curt Lenz, Jason Rice, Elise Romas, Katie Rousonelos, John Stofflet, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Serious News (Hard) Series: Sun Prairie Stronger : Jeremy Nichols, Producer; Isabel Lawrence, Caroline Peterson, Amy Pflugshaupt, Katie Rousonelos, Lou Thao, Morgan Wolfe, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Human Interest: Hole In My Heart: Morgan Wolfe, Producer.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Military: Hogs For Heroes : John Stofflet, Producer; Jeremy Nichols, Producer.

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - News Anchor: John Stofflet - Composite.

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - General Assignment Reporter: Morgan Wolfe - Composite.

Outstanding Achievement for News Programming - Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+): NBC15 Morning Show: Jeremy Nichols, Producer; Tim Elliott, Brittney Ermon, Curt Lenz, James Parish, Taylor Pomasl, Allie Purser, Elise Romas, Katie Rousonelos, Gabriella Rusk, Producers.

WMTV competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

WMTV’s sister-station WBAY in Green Bay also received nominations.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.