Advertisement

Nominees to Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board share goals

Ten people have been selected for the 13-seat board and two share what they hope to bring to the conversation on policing.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has started taking shape. On Friday, the first round of appointments to the board was released.

Ten people have been recommended for appointment. Eight were nominated by local organizations and selected by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Common Council leadership. Rhodes-Conway also nominated two people.

Madison’s Common Council approved measures in early September to create the board as well as an Independent Police Monitor position.

NBC15 spoke with two appointees, Rachel Kincade and Ankita Bharadwaj, to hear more about their goals for the board and what they hope to bring to the table.

Kincade was nominated by the Wisconsin chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Her goal is better police training to handle people experiencing mental health crises.

“We really want to see people trained in de-escalation, or maybe have mental health professionals go on calls,” Kincade explained.

She also wants police to have more options in those situations besides an arrest.

“I think it’s much safer for our community that we treat people rather than jail them,” Kincade said.

Bharadwaj was nominated by the Outreach LGBTQ Community Center. Bharadwaj, who uses the pronouns “they/them”, said their priority is more transparency in policing.

“We want to know what led you to arrest somebody, or we want to know why you did not take action in certain cases,” Bharadwaj explains.

Bharadwaj also said it is important to let the community weigh in and offer feedback. Bharadwaj explained that because police salaries are supported by taxpayer money, they feel police are employees of the Madison community.

“Just like every company has employee reviews every quarter, it’s time to have employee reviews,” Bharadwaj said.

Both Kincade and Bharadwaj also bring personal experience to their roles on the board.

“I’ve struggled with depression all of my life,” Kincade shared, adding, “I’ve come into police contact during mental health crises."

“I also see myself as a woman of color who’s queer and who’s not a citizen, with these life experiences, I know there are so many other people who share the same marginalization as I do," Bharadwaj explained, adding, “I know how it is to live in a system that doesn’t feel like it’s representing you or your views.”

Both acknowledged the work of the board will be an ongoing process.

“This is not a change that’s going to happen overnight, but that piece by piece, maybe we can make some changes and turn things around in the long run,” Kincade said.

Kincade and Bharadwaj said they want to be a voice for the most vulnerable in the community.

“There has been broken trust between the police department and certain communities and certain things need to change before that trust could be rebuilt with those communities,” Kincade explained.

Bharadwaj added, “I want to make sure no person is left out in how they see the system going forward.”

The two said they are honored to be part of the board and are excited to work with the other nominees.

“These organizations represent marginalized people of our communities and giving voice to them is true democracy,” Bharadwaj explained.

The Common Council will select two more people this week, and the Mayor and Council leaders will select an additional person nominated by the NAACP.

All 13 appointments will be submitted for confirmation at the Common Council meeting on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MPD: Residence, car with 1-year-old inside, struck by bullets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department is investigating after a residence and car, with with a one-year-old inside, were struck by bullets on Wednesday evening.

Local

MPD arrest 2 men after spotting them inside stolen car

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police officers arrested two men Tuesday night after they noticed a stolen car parked on the street.

Local

MPD: String of thefts from cars reported downtown

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department reported a string of items being stolen from cars Tuesday morning downtown.

News

Wisconsin DOJ releases Kenosha officers’ training records

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the training records for the three Kenosha police officers involved in last month’s shooting of Jacob Blake, which sparked several nights of unrest.

Local

Overture Center announces Foundation Board comings and goings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Overture Center’s Foundation Board of Directors announced their new executive team, including Pablo Sanchez who will replace Betty Harris Custer as chair of the board.

Latest News

News

County clerks respond to Trump’s comments of validity of mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News followed up with every county in its viewing area and asked election officials what they do with mail-in and absentee ballots, and if voters can trust that their vote is safe.

Local

Wisconsinites who didn’t file taxes may still be eligible for a stimulus check

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin residents who did not filed their taxes may still be eligible for a coronavirus stimulus check.

News

Local County Clerks weigh in on Trump's election integrity claims

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Green Co. Public Health advises celebrating from home this Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green County Public Health Department is recommending residents do more at home this year for Halloween.

Local

Dane Co. Board to consider another plea for UW to ditch in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Board will meet Thursday to consider various items related to COVID-19, including a resolution to urge University of Wisconsin- Madison to discontinue in-person classes and an extension of the Dane County emergency order.