Advertisement

One-on-one with Majority Leader McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on the Supreme Court, coronavirus, Breonna Taylor, and Tuesday’s presidential debate
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sits down with Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura. Over the course of a 12-minute interview they discuss the politics and process of seating a new Supreme Court Justice, stalled coronavirus relief negotiations, and the latest questions surrounding the case of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated with a full transcript.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief negotiations

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County clerks respond to Trump’s comments of validity of mail-in ballots

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News followed up with every county in its viewing area and asked election officials what they do with mail-in and absentee ballots, and if voters can trust that their vote is safe.

Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Politics

Here’s the reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump continued his assault on the integrity of the U.S. elections during the first presidential debate Tuesday, spreading falsehoods about the security of voting and misrepresenting issues with mail ballots.

Politics

Republicans don’t want Bucks, Brewers at early voting sites

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
Milwaukee plans to allow for in-person absentee voting at Miller Park and Fiserv Forum between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1.

Politics

Madison alder Donna Moreland resigns from common council

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
A City of Madison Alder has stepped down from the Common Council.

Latest News

Politics

GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is asking a federal appeals court to put on hold its ruling allowing for absentee ballots to be counted for six days after the election.

Politics

Wis Democrats and Republicans talk campaign strategies in 2020 election

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans boast different campaign strategies as their presidential picks rely on boots on the ground.

News

Correcting absentee ballots in Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The Wisconsin Election Commission said there are three major things to look over on a ballot envelope certificate: the voter signature, the witness signature and the current witness address.

Politics

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
|
By Scott Bauer
Attorneys for both sides didn’t expect a decision until after the election.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Trump campaign responds to Dr. Jill Biden’s Wisconsin visit, looks ahead to debate

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Trump campaign pushed back against criticism of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after Dr. Jill Biden visited Madison.