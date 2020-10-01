Advertisement

Overture Center announces Foundation Board comings and goings

Pablo Sanchez will replace Betty Custer Harris as chair of the board
(Source: Overture Center)
(Source: Overture Center)(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At a meeting on Tuesday, the Overture Center’s Foundation Board of Directors announced their new executive team, including Pablo Sanchez who will replace Betty Harris Custer as chair of the board.

According to a release issued Wednesday, Sanchez is a Madison native of 20 years and has served the Overture Center Foundation for over a decade, first as a city appointee under former mayor Dave Cieslewicz and later as a member.

“Overture Center is a special place—to me and my family and to Madison and surrounding communities. I look forward to charting our future together,” said Sanchez. “I’m deeply grateful for the donor support that helped us weather difficult times in the past, and I’m extremely confident in the leadership team and Board to lead us through our current challenges.”

Sanchez is Vice President of Community Engagement at Park Bank, where he specializes in working with nonprofit organizations and uses his banking and lending knowledge to recommend unique packages that ensure each organization can focus on their mission, according to the release.

He is also a member of Park Bank’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, a board member of Madison Chamber of Commerce and UW Health and serves on the Governor’s Financial Literacy Council.

The Overture Center acknowledged Custer’s leadership on the board, specifically in the past year during staff reductions, cutbacks and extended intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Overture means so much to me, and it has been an honor to collaborate with board members and the executive team as we work hard to make the right decisions to ensure Overture remains a vibrant part of our community,” said Harris Custer. “These three years as board chair have been filled with highs and lows, but the executive team and entire Overture staff as well as the dedicated board have made certain that we are simply in an intermission, and with the help of all, we will be back.”

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 25 members with nine executive leaders. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization.

New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:

  • Julia Arata-Fratta (Treasurer), CPA, Wegner CPAs
  • Juliet Aylward, M.D., Department of Dermatology, Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Clinic
  • Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional
  • Sabrina Madison, Founder, Heymiss Progress
  • Greg Pfluger, CIO, American Family Insurance

Departing members include:

  • Anna Burish, Financial Advisor, The Burish Group
  • Roberta Gassman, Senior Fellow, UW-Madison School of Social Work
  • Shawn Guse, CEO, Intuitive Biosciences
  • Charles Saeman, Chairman, State Bank of Cross Plains
  • Joe Sensenbrenner, Former Mayor

A full list of the Foundation Board of Directors can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MPD: Residence, car with 1-year-old inside, struck by bullets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department is investigating after a residence and car, with with a one-year-old inside, were struck by bullets on Wednesday evening.

Local

MPD arrest 2 men after spotting them inside stolen car

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Police officers arrested two men Tuesday night after they noticed a stolen car parked on the street.

Local

MPD: String of thefts from cars reported downtown

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department reported a string of items being stolen from cars Tuesday morning downtown.

News

Wisconsin DOJ releases Kenosha officers’ training records

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the training records for the three Kenosha police officers involved in last month’s shooting of Jacob Blake, which sparked several nights of unrest.

Latest News

Local

Nominees to Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board share goals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Ten people have been selected for the 13-seat board and two share what they hope to bring to the conversation on policing.

News

County clerks respond to Trump’s comments of validity of mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News followed up with every county in its viewing area and asked election officials what they do with mail-in and absentee ballots, and if voters can trust that their vote is safe.

Local

Wisconsinites who didn’t file taxes may still be eligible for a stimulus check

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin residents who did not filed their taxes may still be eligible for a coronavirus stimulus check.

News

Local County Clerks weigh in on Trump's election integrity claims

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Green Co. Public Health advises celebrating from home this Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green County Public Health Department is recommending residents do more at home this year for Halloween.

Local

Dane Co. Board to consider another plea for UW to ditch in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Board will meet Thursday to consider various items related to COVID-19, including a resolution to urge University of Wisconsin- Madison to discontinue in-person classes and an extension of the Dane County emergency order.