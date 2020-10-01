Overture Center announces Foundation Board comings and goings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At a meeting on Tuesday, the Overture Center’s Foundation Board of Directors announced their new executive team, including Pablo Sanchez who will replace Betty Harris Custer as chair of the board.

According to a release issued Wednesday, Sanchez is a Madison native of 20 years and has served the Overture Center Foundation for over a decade, first as a city appointee under former mayor Dave Cieslewicz and later as a member.

“Overture Center is a special place—to me and my family and to Madison and surrounding communities. I look forward to charting our future together,” said Sanchez. “I’m deeply grateful for the donor support that helped us weather difficult times in the past, and I’m extremely confident in the leadership team and Board to lead us through our current challenges.”

Sanchez is Vice President of Community Engagement at Park Bank, where he specializes in working with nonprofit organizations and uses his banking and lending knowledge to recommend unique packages that ensure each organization can focus on their mission, according to the release.

He is also a member of Park Bank’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, a board member of Madison Chamber of Commerce and UW Health and serves on the Governor’s Financial Literacy Council.

The Overture Center acknowledged Custer’s leadership on the board, specifically in the past year during staff reductions, cutbacks and extended intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Overture means so much to me, and it has been an honor to collaborate with board members and the executive team as we work hard to make the right decisions to ensure Overture remains a vibrant part of our community,” said Harris Custer. “These three years as board chair have been filled with highs and lows, but the executive team and entire Overture staff as well as the dedicated board have made certain that we are simply in an intermission, and with the help of all, we will be back.”

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 25 members with nine executive leaders. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization.

New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors include:

Julia Arata-Fratta (Treasurer), CPA, Wegner CPAs

Juliet Aylward, M.D., Department of Dermatology, Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Clinic

Keith Baumgartner, Retired Accounting Professional

Sabrina Madison, Founder, Heymiss Progress

Greg Pfluger, CIO, American Family Insurance

Departing members include:

Anna Burish, Financial Advisor, The Burish Group

Roberta Gassman, Senior Fellow, UW-Madison School of Social Work

Shawn Guse, CEO, Intuitive Biosciences

Charles Saeman, Chairman, State Bank of Cross Plains

Joe Sensenbrenner, Former Mayor

A full list of the Foundation Board of Directors can be found here.

