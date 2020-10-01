Advertisement

President Trump to visit Janesville after canceling La Crosse event

The campaign pushed back against criticism of the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and looked ahead to the debate.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump will visit Janesville this weekend after canceling his previous event in La Crosse.

The president’s campaign confirmed the event will take place this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Janesville Regional Airport. Doors will open around 12:30 p.m. for those who would like to participate.

The president’s canceled visit follows calls from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Gov. Tony Evers that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city, “so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

Trump still plans to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay, according to his campaign website.

Democrats blast trip

Soon after Trump’s new travel plans were announced, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin released a statement condemning his visit while “COVID-19 spreads like wildfire through Wisconsin.”

The party accused the president’s campaign of holding events where people would not wear masks nor socially distance. It also alleged organizers are taking few precautions to protect communities.

“Local health care professionals and elected officials and have implored Trump to do what is in the best interest of the health of their communities by postponing his events, but the President is continuing to put Wisconsinites at risk as he ignores common sense safety measures,” the statement said.

