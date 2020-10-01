Rock Co. urges President Trump not to hold Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Citing the fact its dealing with more active COVID-19 cases than ever before, Rock Co. officials urged President Donald Trump to call off his recently scheduled rally in Janesville.

The Rock Co. Board of Supervisors issued the request shortly after the Trump campaign nixed its rally in La Crosse and announced the president’s first of two planned stops in Wisconsin this Saturday would be held at the Janesville Regional Airport. President Trump also is slated to speak later that day in Green Bay.

“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” County Board Chair Kara Purviance said. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”

According to the Board of Supervisors statement, the county is currently dealing with more than 600 active cases. It also pointed to the fact that over 13 percent of everyone being tested for coronavirus is testing positive, which it notes is the highest rate since May.

Rock Co. Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval is strongly recommending against any large gatherings in the community, the Board notes. It explained that the CDC warns with an increased community spread comes a greater likelihood that the virus would spread during any gathering.

The Board asks that if the Trump campaign opts to continue with its planned rally that it follow the county’s guidelines and limit the number of people who would be allowed to attend. It also wants organizers to enforce mask guidelines and social distancing.

“Rock County Health Department staff, hospitals, and first responders have been working tirelessly for months to help limit the spread of the virus and put us in a position to be able to keep businesses and schools open,” said County Administrator Josh Smith. “We need to avoid any circumstances that could put our reopening in jeopardy.”

