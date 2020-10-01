Sun Prairie small businesses looking for community support

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a tough year for small businesses across Southern Wisconsin.

In Sun Prairie, local store owners are looking for community support to stay afloat.

Buck & Honey’s owner Tom Anderson says that he’s had to make some tough decisions.

“You just have to reroute your thinking,” said Anderson. “We’re trying to create a very safe environment for our guests, but there’s challenges everyday. We all face them and we take them on day-by-day.”

Owner Pete Simon says his business, the Prairie Athletic Club, took advantage of outdoor opportunities, such as holding fitness classes in the parking lot.

“Summer was as good as it could be, now transitioning into a little bit of different weather, it’s going to be a challenge,” said Simon.

At Meant-to-Bead, Shannon Jambard says in her fifteen years of business she’s faced uncertainty before. She says there’s a fear of the unknown once again.

“The community came out and supported us, but it’s still slow,” said Jambard. “We need more of our customers to come back.”

Amy Skicki, the Executive Director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, says local businesses are the lifeline for so many in the community.

“We’d hate for it to look like a ghost town,” said Skicki. “We’ve been very blessed in that we have continued to see growth through this, but I feel like there’s a point where that might start to come to a halt.”

Skicki says regional tourism can be beneficial for families looking for a getaway in Dane County. Some of the industries most in need are hotels, restaurants, and retail.

To find a list of small businesses in your community or pledge your support, click HERE.

